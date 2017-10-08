Jackson County Emergency Management Office Report No Injuries Following Nate

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi (WKRG)- The Jackson County Emergency Management Office released the following press release

The Jackson County Office of Emergency Services has received no reports of injuries or any major reports of damage throughout the County. Three (3) rescues were reported.

If any resident has a flooded or damaged home, contact your local law enforcement agency.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Cities of Gautier, Moss Point, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula have jointly decided that when the curfew expires at 7:00 a.m. it will not be extended.

Residents are reminded to stay off roadways as much as possible. Flooding on the roads, down trees and down power lines remain a concern to motorist. Roads covered by water are extremely dangerous and no one should attempt to cross flowing streams. NEVER drive through flooded roadways. Turn Around Don’t Drown.