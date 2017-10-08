In Vegas, Pence praises US resolve to find hope after horror

Associated Press Published:

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence praised the heroic response by police and the resolve of the American people at a prayer service in Las Vegas, while federal agents hauled away belongings left behind by terrified concertgoers trying to escape raining bullets from a gunman who was shooting from his high-rise hotel suite.

Pence told a crowd of nearly 300 people at Las Vegas City Hall Saturday afternoon that the attack by Stephen Paddock that left nearly 60 people dead was a tragedy of unimaginable proportions.”

At the same time, federal agents started removing piles of backpacks, baby strollers and lawn chairs still strewn about at the site of a country music festival that Paddock fired upon last Sunday night.

