Hurricane Nate’s Trek Through Baldwin County

A bizarre and sad beginning to our Baldwin County coverage. A motorist from Birmingham drove his mini-van into Nolte Creek in Magnolia Springs.

The van was quickly swallowed by the storm-swollen creek. He got out, his dog did not. He was taken into custody. Alcohol believed to be a factor.

Storm surge was the biggest threat with Nate and that was clearly evident at Pelican Point. The popular boat ramp between Weeks and Bon Secour Bays covered by water almost a foot deep and Nate was still three hours from landfall.

A similar situation at the mouth of Fish River where the water level changed by the minute.

The heroes of the night in Baldwin had to be the utility crews who had their hands full early with outages around the county. In Foley, these Riviera Utility linemen battled high winds and torrential rain for hours to restore what Nate had taken away.

Only minor damage reported so far, for a storm that rolled in and out of Baldwin County in record time.