Health Department Issues Public Notice on Sewage Spills

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Baldwin County Health Department, a manhole and a lift station overflowed due to storm surge and power outage.

The list below reflects the location and body of water impacted.

Twin Beech Lift Station Area: Point Clear Creek.

County Road 1 lift station: Mobile Bay.

The health department urges residents to exercise caution if using this water body for recreational purposes.

Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught near by and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.