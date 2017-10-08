Four Residents Rescued on Dog River Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue were dispatched to a home on Dog River Drive South and Parkway Drive West in reference to residents requesting to be rescued.

Two separate rescues were conducted. Three people were rescued from the first house and one from the second. Initially six people requested a rescue from the second home, but five changed their mind.

Officials on the scene told News 5 the residents began to panic after water started entering the homes.

A large truck with Mobile Fire rescued a total of four people.