Escambia County Release List of Road Closures

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — Escambia County, Florida released the following list of road closures and shelters.

Residents who evacuated may return home as soon as the roadway ways are open.

Traffic Conditions & Bridge Closures

J. Earle Bowden Way/399 between Pensacola Beach and Navarre Beach is closed due to flooding.

17th Ave is closed from Wright Street to Gregory Street due to flooding.

9th Ave S is closed from Chase Street to Bayfront Avenue due to flooding.

Bay Front Pkwy – SR30 is closed at 17th Ave. due to flooding.

Via De Luna Dr. is closed at Park East due to flooding.

Power lines are down on Mobile Hwy at Beulah School Road.

Law enforcement will monitor and close bridges for safety at sustained (not gusts) wind speeds of 39 mph or greater for each specific bridge location.

Check for Escambia County road closures 24/7 at http://www.myescambia.com/roadissuesmap.

City of Pensacola road closures can be viewed here.

The toll at the Bob Sikes Bridge are suspended at until further notice.

For the latest closures and updates, travelers can access Florida’s 511 service from cell phones, landlines and online at http://www.FL511.com. For more information, follow FDOT on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl, or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.

Shelters

The following shelters opened at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7:

Pet Friendly Shelter – Current Population: 9, 4 pets

– Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97

Please bring the pet’s food, water, medications, crate or leash and proof of vaccinations. You must stay at the shelter with your pet.

Special Needs Shelter Only – Current Population: 4

– West Florida High School Buildings 9, 25 & 26 2400 Longleaf Drive

General Population Shelters – Total Population: 134

– Jim Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Road – Current Population: 13

– Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.- Current Population: 121

– Marie Young/Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road – Current Population: 10