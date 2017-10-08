Escambia County, Florida Issues Health Advisory for Inland Marine Areas

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Florida and the Florida Department of Health have issued a health advisory for the following inland marine areas:

Bayou Texar at Bayview Park

Bayou Chico at Lakewood Park

Bayou Grande at Navy Point Park

Big Lagoon State Park

Quiet Water Beach

Sanders Beach

FDOH-Escambia advises against engaging in any water-related activities at the above locations due to the potential for high bacteria levels. The Florida Department of Health will continue to monitor the water quality in these areas and advise the public of our results.

For more information, contact the FDOH-Escambia Environmental Health office at 850-595-6700 or visit www.EscambiaHealth.com.