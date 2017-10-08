Eight Mile Family’s Home Damaged by Hurricane Nate

By Published:

EIGHT MILE, Ala (WKRG) — A young family in the Eight Mile community is staying with relatives after a large oak tree fell on their house. Strong winds from Hurricane Nate knocked the tree over.

Eric and Antionette Frazier say the tree fell on top of their house around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning. No one was hurt. The family was sleeping on the opposite side of the of the house from where the tree fell.

The Frazier family says they have home insurance, but they still need to find a way to pay for whatever the insurance does not cover.

Eric says despite what happened, he is grateful no one was hurt, “We’re living. We could’ve been on that side of the house, sleeping and it could’ve come down on us. As long as we have life we’re fine.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s