Eight Mile Family’s Home Damaged by Hurricane Nate

EIGHT MILE, Ala (WKRG) — A young family in the Eight Mile community is staying with relatives after a large oak tree fell on their house. Strong winds from Hurricane Nate knocked the tree over.

Eric and Antionette Frazier say the tree fell on top of their house around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning. No one was hurt. The family was sleeping on the opposite side of the of the house from where the tree fell.

The Frazier family says they have home insurance, but they still need to find a way to pay for whatever the insurance does not cover.

Eric says despite what happened, he is grateful no one was hurt, “We’re living. We could’ve been on that side of the house, sleeping and it could’ve come down on us. As long as we have life we’re fine.”