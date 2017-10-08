EF-0 Tornado in Mobile From Hurricane Nate

As outer feeder bands of Hurricane Nate moved across Mobile County, more than 8 hours before landfall of Hurricane Nate, a brief tornado touched down near Mobile’s airport. Here’s the summary from the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service Damage Survey For West Mobile Tornado

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 75 mph

Path Length: 0.3 miles

Path Width: 25 yards

Start Date: Oct 7 2017

Start Time: 4:47 pm

Start Location: Portside Court in West Mobile

End Time: 4:48 pm

End Location: Near intersection of Airport Blvd & Border Cir W

A brief EF-0 tornado touched down on Portside Court and traveled northwest, lifting near the intersection of Airport Blvd and Border Circle West. The tornado downed several large oak tree limbs. A large billboard was downed and twisted near Airport Blvd. A small professional building experienced shingle damage, damage to the facade, and broken windows. Just north of Airport Blvd, windows were blown out of vehicles at a car dealership. The dealership also suffered some window damage.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories.

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 to 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph