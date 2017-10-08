ECSO Deputy Car Crashes into Home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Emergency response crews are on the scene of an Escambia County Deputy squad car crash.

The squad car crashed into the side of a home on the 3300 block of North West Street.

The man sitting inside of the room when the car ran into the home said he’s lucky to be alive.

The man says the deputy said he was on his way to a burglary in progress, and lost control of the car.

“The cruiser did much worse than the hurricane did”, the man said as he explained the damage to the home.

