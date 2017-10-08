Dauphin Islanders Stuck Due to Sand Covering Roadway

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Nate left damage across the News 5 viewing area, including on Dauphin Island where people living on the West End side are finding it difficult to leave their homes.

The main road on Dauphin Island is covered with up to at least three feet of sand that washed up during Hurricane Nate.

Utility crews are working to try and clear the sand. People who are living on the West End are without power or water.

One resident, who is also a volunteer firefight says he wasn’t shocked when he came back home to see all the sand packed on the road and says this has happened before.

The worst he’s seen is when Hurricane Katrina hit.

Utility workers are trying to dig out one lane so that power crews can get through and restore power and water to residents.