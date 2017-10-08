Car Dealership Plans to Give Free Truck to Veteran Who Stole a Truck to Save Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Related Coverage Veteran steals truck, transports dozens to hospital after Las Vegas shooting

(KING) — A car dealership in Gilbert, Arizona plans to give a free truck to the Marine veteran who stole a struck to help save critically injured victims after the Las Vegas mass shooting, according to KING5.

KING says that Shane Beus, the owner of B5 Motors, said he was so taken when reading about Taylor Winston’s actions that he reach out and offered him a truck.

Winston is expected to visit the dealership Monday to pick up a silver Ford F-150, KING states. The event is not open to the public.

