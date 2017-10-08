Beloved South Mobile County Fishing Spot Heavily Damaged by Nate

By Published:
WKRG File image from a trip to the pier in 2011.

Coden, AL (WKRG) — One of the temporary casualties of Hurricane Nate is a beloved fishing spot in south Mobile County.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier confirms the Cedar Point Pier was heavily damaged by Hurricane Nate.  Collier said most of the decking was knocked off and the pier may need a major rebuild.

Cedar Point Pier is located just north of the Dauphin Island Bridge.  It has been around for decades and is one of the busiest fishing spots in Mobile County.

This damage report is on the heels of more damage being reported on Dauphin Island.

Officials say three miles of the west end of Bienville Boulevard is covered with sand six feet deep.

