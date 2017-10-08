Baldwin EMC Restores Power to All Residents

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

SUMMERDALE, Ala.(WKRG) — Baldwin Count EMC says as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, power has been restored to all members following the outages resulting from Hurricane Nate.

“Our crews worked through much of the storm on Saturday getting lights back on to many members, while other outages continued to occur as the storm moved through Baldwin County. At the height of the storm, Baldwin EMC had more than 4,000 meters without power,” said Mark Ingram, co-op spokesperson. “Outages occurred all across our service area, and we appreciate our members’ patience while our dedicated employees worked extended hours to safely restore power.”

Following the storm, additional utility workers assisted Baldwin EMC crews to help bring the lights back on.

 

