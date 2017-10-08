AP Top 25 shakeup: Penn State to 3; Wazzu, Auburn in top 10

(AP) — Penn State moved up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, and Washington State and Auburn jumped into the top 10 for the first time this season after six ranked teams lost this past weekend.

Alabama and Clemson still hold the top spots. The top-ranked Crimson Tide received 43 first-place votes in the poll released Sunday and the second-ranked Tigers had 18. The Nittany Lions have their best ranking since 2008, moving up one spot and taking advantage of the biggest upset of the season so far.

Oklahoma lost at home to Iowa State on Saturday, dropping the Sooners from No. 3 to 12. Michigan also lost for the first time and fell to No. 17.

Washington State is No. 8 and Auburn moved up to 10.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (43) 6-0 1507 1

2. Clemson (18) 6-0 1481 2

3. Penn St. 6-0 1370 4

4. Georgia 6-0 1327 5

5. Washington 6-0 1284 6

6. TCU 5-0 1192 8

7. Wisconsin 5-0 1127 9

8. Washington St. 6-0 1094 11

9. Ohio St. 5-1 1051 10

10. Auburn 5-1 914 12

11. Miami 4-0 908 13

12. Oklahoma 4-1 851 3

13. Southern Cal 5-1 795 14

14. Oklahoma St. 4-1 712 15

15. Virginia Tech 5-1 617 16

16. Notre Dame 5-1 583 21

17. Michigan 4-1 524 7

18. South Florida 5-0 482 18

19. San Diego St. 6-0 465 19

20. NC State 5-1 421 24

21. Michigan St. 4-1 416 NR

22. UCF 4-0 274 25

23. Stanford 4-2 109 NR

24. Texas Tech 4-1 105 NR

25. Navy 5-0 74 NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2.