2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Florida Panhandle home

Associated Press Published:

BASCOM, Fla. (AP) – Investigators says two people have died and a third is being treated at a hospital following a shooting at home in the Florida.

The News Herald reports Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found two people dead of gunshot wounds on Friday evening at the home in Bascom. While they aren’t seeking a suspect, they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Capt. Scott Edwards said, “we don’t believe we have an active shooter on the loose.” He said the injured person also suffered a gunshot wound.

Officials haven’t released the names of the victims.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is assisting in the investigation.

