Woman cited for crashing into deputy’s patrol car

Associated Press Published:

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a woman crashed into a Florida deputy while trying to make a U-turn.

Florida Today reports that the crash occurred Friday morning in Melbourne.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 52-year-old woman struck the right side of the Brevard County deputy’s patrol car. The deputy was taken to a local hospital, but his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The woman was cited for violating the deputy’s right of way.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s