Woman cited for crashing into deputy’s patrol car

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a woman crashed into a Florida deputy while trying to make a U-turn.

Florida Today reports that the crash occurred Friday morning in Melbourne.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 52-year-old woman struck the right side of the Brevard County deputy’s patrol car. The deputy was taken to a local hospital, but his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The woman was cited for violating the deputy’s right of way.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)