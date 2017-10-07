Travel Advisories in Effect Ahead of Hurricane Nate

(WKRG) —

Orange Beach Bridges — The bridges in Orange Beach will be closing when we begin receiving 45 mph sustained winds. You will NOT be able to cross the bridges.

MDOT advises motorists to stay off roads during Hurricane Nate

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is forecasting Hurricane Nate will make landfall tonight along the Mississippi Gulf Coast as a Category 2. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges motorists to exit highways as the storm comes ashore and until it passes.

“We are advising motorists to stay off the roads to keep you and your family safe,” said MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath. “Remember to avoid flooded roadways under any circumstances and never drive through a flooded or barricaded area. MDOT has equipment in place and experienced crews ready to activate as first responders as soon as the storm passes.”

BALDWIN COUNTY EMA

Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) encourages the public to use extreme caution if traveling on the roads.

Citizens are encouraged to stay off the roads beginning this evening at 8:00 p.m. and continuing until 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning.