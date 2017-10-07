Tornado Warning for Baldwin County Until 10:15 p.m.

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Baldwin County is in a tornado warning until 10:15 p.m.

A tornado watch will remain in effect until 2:00 a.m. for the following locations:

Clarke

Conecuh

Escambia

Mobile

Monroe

Washington

