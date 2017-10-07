Roadway Conditions and Closures

(WKRG) — This list of roadway closures and conditions will be updated as information comes in.

MOBILE COUNTY

Dog River Bridge — Closed to traffic both directions.

Dauphin Island Bridge — Closed to traffic.

Causeway — Closed to traffic both directions.

BALDWIN COUNTY

Perdido Beach Blvd in Orange Beach — There are several locations on Perdido Beach Blvd where water is over the roadway.

Jubilee Point Road — Water on the roadway.

Marina Rd near Boggy Point. — Water on roadway.

Fort Morgan Road — reports of water over the roadway near the 4500 block

ESCAMBIA COUNTY