Roadway Conditions and Closures

(WKRG) — This list of roadway closures and conditions will be updated as information comes in.
MOBILE COUNTY
Dog River Bridge — Closed to traffic both directions.
Dauphin Island Bridge — Closed to traffic.
Causeway — Closed to traffic both directions.
BALDWIN COUNTY
Perdido Beach Blvd in Orange Beach — There are several locations on Perdido Beach Blvd where water is over the roadway.
Jubilee Point Road — Water on the roadway.
Marina Rd near Boggy Point. — Water on roadway.
Fort Morgan Road — reports of water over the roadway near the 4500 block
ESCAMBIA COUNTY