Police officers fatally shoot knife-wielding Florida man

Associated Press Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – A Florida police officer has fatally shot a man while trying to serve him with a warrant.

Orlando police Chief John Mina said 35-year-old Roberto Callejas told his family he was waiting for police with explosives. Worried relatives called 911 Friday.

Mina told local news outlets officers with the Fugitive Investigative Unit found Callajas with a knife to his throat. He says they shot him with a stun gun, he fell, then got back up with what officers thought was a laser attached to a firearm.

Officers shot him. But Mina says Callejas tried to throw a knife at officers and they fired again and he died.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Mina didn’t release the officer’s name but said he was involved in a previous shooting.

