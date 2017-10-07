Orange Beach Issues Mandatory Curfew

Orange Beach, Ala. – Hurricane and storm surge warnings remain in effect for the entire Alabama coast as well as the voluntary evacuation order for areas south of State Highway 182 (Perdido Beach Boulevard), low-lying and flood-prone areas, mobile homes, and for all recreational vehicles (RVs) and motor homes on the island

The cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores have issued a mandatory curfew for Saturday at 8 p.m. until Sunday at 6 a.m. and the time may be moved up due to the extremely fast-moving storm. This curfew is focused on driving restrictions for the safety of citizens.

– Fire and police staffing will be increased during the storm.

– Residents and local property owners are encouraged to shelter in place and secure all outside items

around their properties.

– Anyone needing to move vehicles from low-lying, flood-prone areas can park at any city facility, except

City Hall and the Orange Beach Sportsplex as to not block critical or emergency response activity.

– Boat owners should take all necessary precautions since a surge of 6 feet or higher is expected.

– Gulf waters are closed to swimming with double red flags flying due to strong rip currents and surf.

– A limited supply of free sand and sand bags is available at the Orange Beach Public Works Department

at 4400 William Silvers Parkway (Sportsplex Road), off Canal Road.

– All non-essential city facilities will close by 3 p.m. Saturday.

– The U.S. Post Office in Orange Beach will lock its doors at 3 p.m. Saturday with no access to post office

boxes or drawers. It will reopen when the weather clears.