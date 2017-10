SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Florida (WKRG) — A 42-year old woman died following a crash on State Road 89 and County Road 178 on Saturday.

Kara Milstid, 42 of Jay Florida, was driving on County Road 178 when she was hit by Michael Rasmussen. Milstid’s vehicle traveled and struck a concrete culvert. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crashed happened around 2:27 p.m. on Saturday.