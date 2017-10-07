Nate Washes Boat Ashore in MS

GULFPORT, MS (CBS)

A boat washed ashore as Hurricane Nate’s effects began to be felt.

Second video is at Jones Park in Gulfport.

State officials are warning residents along the coast to take Hurricane Nate seriously, urging evacuations and instituting a curfew.

“This is the most dangerous hurricane to hit Mississippi since Katrina, make no mistake,” Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Lee Smithson said at a 1 p.m. press briefing.

He warned people to be prepared to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours. A 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew will be instituted in Jackson County, where the brunt of Nate is expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing with it storm surges of up to 11 feet — much greater than previously expected.