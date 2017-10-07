Local Shelters Open Ahead of Hurricane Nate

Here is a list of emergency shelters open on the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Nate–

MOBILE COUNTY (Opens at 10am, Saturday, Oct. 7):

Residents who live in areas prone to flooding or storm surges and those living in mobile homes take advantage of sheltering in a safe location. One of the shelters is a special needs medical shelter.

Collins-Rhodes Elementary School, 5110 St. Stephens Rd., Eight Mile — No pets, alcohol, tobacco or weapons.

Theodore High School, 6201 Swedletown Rd., Theodore — No pets, alcohol, tobacco or weapons.

North Mobile Middle School, 1950 Salco Rd., Axis — No pets, alcohol, tobacco or weapons.

Special Needs Shelter— Burns Middle School, 6175 Girby Rd., Mobile *Those using the special needs shelter at Burn Middle School must have one of the following conditions: Alzheimer’s, Dependent on oxygen or life support (must bring supplies and equipment), Chemotherapy Stage 4. Patients must bring medications to last for 72 hours, non-perishable dietary foods, clothing, bedding for yourself and caretaker. A caretaker MUST come to the medical needs shelter and stay with the patient.

Pet Shelter: The SPCA Mobile Pet Shelter will open at 9:00 a.m. and take pets until 3:00 p.m. Saturday: 620 Zeigler Circle West, Mobile. Phone: (251) 633-3531. You may only bring your pet(s) if you are going to a local evacuation shelter in Mobile County. Bring crates or carrier, collars and leashes, food, medicine, toys.



Residents going to shelters in Mobile County are reminded to bring snacks, medicines, sleeping bags or blankets, extra clothing, lightweight folding chairs or cots, radio with personal earphones, infant necessities, important documents including insurance information, a valid ID, cash (secured), cell phone (charged)

Any Mobile County Resident needing a ride to a local shelter:

If you are in the service area of the Wave Transit use a transit bus from your regular stop and let the Wave Driver know that you need to go to a Shelter. The Wave will transfer you to a bus that will take you to the local shelter.

If you are outside of the Wave Transit Area call (251) 460-8034/8037 for a ride that will be provided by a Mobile County Public School bus to a local shelter

If you need special assistance or a bus/van with a wheelchair lift call Wave Transit at (251) 344-5656 or (251) 344-6600. If you are going to the special medical needs shelter you will also need to bring a care giver with you the drive to the shelter and to stay with you at the shelter.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL (Open at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7):

Pet Friendly Shelter

– Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97

Special Needs Shelter Only

– West Florida High School Buildings 9, 25 & 26 2400 Longleaf Drive

General Population Shelters

– Jim Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Road

– Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

– Marie Young/Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road

If you go to a shelter, you will need to take the following items to support you and your family:

A change of clothing, rain gear and sturdy shoes

Toiletries and personal items

Blankets or sleeping bags and pillows

ID and any important papers

Games, toys or books for children

Books for adults

Special items for infants or elderly family members

Any special dietary needs & nonperishable foods for snacks

Battery-operated radio, flashlights and plenty of spare batteries

Prescription medications or any over-the-counter medications you normally need

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL (Opens at 8 a.m.):

Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom Street, Milton, FL — Pets, Special Needs and general public welcome. (850) 983-4636

MISSISSIPPI GULF COAST (Opens at 8 a.m.):

Central Jackson County Shelter:

5500 Ballpark Road

Vancleave, MS

Phone: 228-826-3820

West Jackson County Shelter:

13000 Walker Road

St. Martin, MS

Phone: 228-872-8615

East Jackson County Shelter:

18413 Hwy. 613

Hurley, MS

Phone: 228-588-6995

Residents going to a shelter in Jackson County, MS should bring medication, pillow change of clothes, snacks and all necessary personal essentials.