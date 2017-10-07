Last Minute Storm Prep Before Leaving Dauphin Island

Dauphin Island, AL (WKRG)

Saturday was the last calm morning of the weekend before a storm marathon. People were using their time to batten down the hatches before bolting out of town. From last-minute plywood for the windows to securing anything that could fly away. Vacationers and homeowners alike were busy Saturday morning making sure they had no loose ends–or no loose debris around their property.

Joe Alexander, Cutting Vacation short: “Actually, I live in Mobile and I’ve been through enough of them I don’t want to be down here just in case,” said Joe Alexander as he was packing up his car. He said he’s cutting his vacation one day short to get back to his home in the Port City. Most people I spoke with, said they’re not worried about this storm but they’re not going to take any chances either.

“Because I’ve seen the power of hurricanes kind of up close and personal, my dad used to chase hurricanes when I was a kid and the memory of those is quite impressed in my mind,” said homeowner Bill Crouch. The storm’s power is already eating away at the public parking lot at the west end public beach at sunup Saturday morning, despite this warning. Most aren’t worrying about what will happen after they drive out of here.

“Not too bad, mainly water, water damage,” said homeowner Larry Smith giving his storm prognosis as he secured the last piece of wood onto his home’s back door.