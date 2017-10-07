Health officials watching mosquitoes in Texas after Harvey

Associated Press Published:
This photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) shows a feeding female Anopheles stephensi mosquito crouching forward and downward on her forelegs on a human skin surface, in the process of obtaining its blood meal through its sharp, needle-like labrum, which it had inserted into its human host. California researchers hatch malaria-resistant mosquitoes and use a groundbreaking technology to ensure the insects pass on the protective gene as they reproduce. It has implications far beyond fighting malaria. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)

DALLAS (AP) – Health officials in Texas will be on watch in coming weeks for any increases in mosquito-borne diseases including West Nile and Zika after Harvey’s heavy rains and flooding brought water that filled ponds and ditches and crept into trash and debris that piled up.

Officials are hopeful that aerial and ground spraying done after Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Aug. 25 will help ensure that populations don’t swell. West Nile is of particular concern in Texas. The state’s had at least 100 human cases this year, including three deaths. There’s no evidence of ongoing transmission of Zika in the state.

Officials in Florida, where Hurricane Irma hit, are also closely monitoring for mosquito-borne diseases.

Officials in both states say residents need to stay vigilant, which includes using mosquito repellent.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s