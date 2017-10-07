Health officials watching mosquitoes in Texas after Harvey

DALLAS (AP) – Health officials in Texas will be on watch in coming weeks for any increases in mosquito-borne diseases including West Nile and Zika after Harvey’s heavy rains and flooding brought water that filled ponds and ditches and crept into trash and debris that piled up.

Officials are hopeful that aerial and ground spraying done after Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Aug. 25 will help ensure that populations don’t swell. West Nile is of particular concern in Texas. The state’s had at least 100 human cases this year, including three deaths. There’s no evidence of ongoing transmission of Zika in the state.

Officials in Florida, where Hurricane Irma hit, are also closely monitoring for mosquito-borne diseases.

Officials in both states say residents need to stay vigilant, which includes using mosquito repellent.

