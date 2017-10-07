Gov. Scott Requests Pre-Landfall Emergency Declaration from President Donald Trump for Hurricane Nate

(WKRG) — Governor Rick Scott has requested that President Donald Trump declare a pre-landfall emergency for the State of Florida to prepare and respond to Hurricane Nate.

A pre-landfall declaration will provide important resources and assistance from the federal government and would free up funding sources for emergency protective measures. To view the Governor’s request, click HERE. The pre-landfall declaration request is for sixteen Florida counties – Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Gadsden, Liberty, Franklin, Leon, Wakulla, and Jefferson. Governor Scott said, “As Hurricane Nate makes its way to the Gulf Coast, I am requesting President Trump to declare a pre-landfall state of emergency in Florida. This important declaration will make federal resources readily available as Northwest Florida prepares and responds to Hurricane Nate. It’s important for all Floridians to remember that this is a powerful storm and the effects will be felt across the Florida Panhandle. We must not let our guard down. We will continue to work with state, local and federal partners to ensure that every Floridian in the storm’s path is prepared and we are able to quickly respond to Hurricane Nate.” On Thursday, Governor Scott issued Executive Order 17-262 declaring a state of emergency in 29 Florida counties to prepare for and respond to Hurricane Nate.