Flooding on Dauphin Island Ahead of Hurricane Nate

Half of the gate leading to the beach was damaged by the encroaching surf.

Dauphin Island, AL (WKRG)

As a barrier island, Dauphin Island is one of the places on the coast most susceptible to tropical weather.  There is a lot of flooding around the west end of the island as of 3:30 Saturday morning.  The tide has eaten away a large chunk of the parking lot along with West End Beach.  That public beach access point was closed Friday.  The flooding is growing on that end of the island.

Dauphin Island Police say, so far, the flooding is isolated to the west end.  Some homes on that side of the island had their windows boarded with plywood.

 

