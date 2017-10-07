Eastern Shore Voluntary Curfew Announced

(WKRG)- Due to the possibilty of Hurricane Nate making a direct hit the Gulf Coast over the weekend, The 3 Eastern Shore Mayors announced a voluntary curfew from 8PM Saturday until 6AM Sunday for the cities of Daphne, Fairhope, and Spanish Fort.
