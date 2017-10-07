Dog Missing After Man Drives Into Nolte Creek in Baldwin County

MAGNOLIA SPRING, Ala. (WKRG) — A dog is believed to be stuck in a van after his owner drove the vehicle into a creek in Magnolia Springs.

Magnolia Springs Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle in Nolte Creek in Magnolia Springs Saturday night.

When first responders got there, a man was in a minivan, but refused to get out and swim to first responders.

He told sheriff’s deputies that he drove in from Birmingham and decided “to check the tide” at the boat ramp.

He then rolled his window down and drove into the creek.

Witnesses say he drove up, let his German Shepard run around, got back into his van and drove into the creek.

The German Shepard is believed to still be in the van.

The man is in police custody, alcohol is believed to be involved.

Divers and a wrecker are on the way to pull the van out.