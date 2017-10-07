Dog Missing After Man Drives Into Nolte Creek in Baldwin County

WKRG Staff Published:

MAGNOLIA SPRING, Ala. (WKRG) — A dog is believed to be stuck in a van after his owner drove the vehicle into a creek in Magnolia Springs.

Magnolia Springs Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle in Nolte Creek in Magnolia Springs Saturday night.

When first responders got there, a man was in a minivan, but refused to get out and swim to first responders.

He told sheriff’s deputies that he drove in from Birmingham and decided “to check the tide” at the boat ramp.

He then rolled his window down and drove into the creek.

Witnesses say he drove up, let his German Shepard run around, got back into his van and drove into the creek.

The German Shepard is believed to still be in the van.

The man is in police custody, alcohol is believed to be involved.

Divers and a wrecker are on the way to pull the van out.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s