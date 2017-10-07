Cruise Trips Altered Due to Hurricane Nate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both the Port of New Orleans and the Port of Mobile are closed to all marine traffic and will reopen once the Hurricane Nate has passed.

Due to the closure of the two ports, two cruise trips have been changed.

Carnival Fantasy’s October 7th voyage will now leave on Sunday, October 8th for a four-day cruise. Originally, the Carnival Fantasy was a five-day cruise.

Carnival Dream’s October 8th voyage will now depart on Monday, October 9th for a six-day cruise, instead of the originally planned seven-day trip.

Guests who sail on modified voyages will receive a one-day pro-rated refund equal to one day of their cruise fare.

Those who opt to cancel can do so and receive a future cruise credit equal to their cruise fare.