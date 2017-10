MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a wreck that sent a car crashing into a church around 11:40 p.m. Friday night.

The crash involved three cars at the intersection of Government and Broad Street in Mobile. It ended with one of the vehicles on the steps of Government Street United Methodist Church.

Witnesses on the scene say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.