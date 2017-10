GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian has been struck by a train, according to Grand Bay Fire.

Grand Bay Fire tweeted the incident happened on Highway 188 and Highway 90.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.