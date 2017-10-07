BREAKING: Gulf Shores Issues Evacuation Order

Gulf Shores, Ala – October 7, 2017 – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft has issued an evacuation order for all properties in Emergency District 32 and all beachfront houses and duplexes within Emergency District 33. District 32 includes all properties along West Beach Boulevard located west of Little Lagoon Pass/Lee Callaway Bridge. District 33 encompasses the west beach area between West 8th Street and Little Lagoon Pass/Lee Callaway Bridge.

Hurricane Nate continues significant intensification and is now forecast to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane. Beachfront and low-lying areas will experience life-threatening storm surge of 6 to 9 feet above normally dry ground and potentially catastrophic hurricane force winds.

All access to the W.C. Holmes Bridge on State Highway 59 will be restricted once sustained winds reach 45 mph which is anticipated as early as 7 p.m. tonight. Anyone remaining in areas under evacuation orders should understand all emergency response will be suspended once conditions deteriorate to unsafe levels.

The Baldwin County Commission will be opening the Baldwin County Coliseum for anyone seeking shelter from the storm beginning at 1 p.m. today. The Coliseum is located at 19477 Fairground Rd, Robertsdale, AL

36567. The City of Gulf Shores, in conjunction with the City of Orange Beach, will enforce a mandatory curfew beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. This curfew is in place for the safety of citizens due to expected hurricane-force winds during this time. All vehicles should stay off of roadways until the curfew has expired. Local businesses are asked to prepare and adjust for proper closing times to allow for employees to return home safely before the curfew begins.

The following areas are closed to the public until further notice:

 Gulf waters

 Gulf Shores public beaches and beach parking areas

 Gulf State Park pier

 All City facilities

 Jack Edwards National Airport

City officials will continue to actively monitor developments with Tropical Storm Nate and will provide

updates as they are available. Visit http://www.gulfshoresal.gov/NotifyMe and sign up to receive text or email

alerts with the latest updates from the City of Gulf Shores.