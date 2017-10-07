BREAKING: Dauphin Island Causeway Closed

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) According to Dauphin Island Police the causeway north of Dauphin Island bridge is now closed.

It is covered with heavy debris and salt water.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s