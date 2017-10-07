BREAKING: Dauphin Island Causeway Closed

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) According to Dauphin Island Police the causeway north of Dauphin Island bridge is now closed.

It is covered with heavy debris and salt water.

