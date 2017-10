BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Commissioners declared a local state of emergency beginning at 1:00 p.m. Oct. 7.

The decision was made during a meeting in Robertsdale, Saturday morning.

Additionally, the Baldwin County Coliseum will be used as a shelter. The Coliseum shelter should be open around 1:00 p.m. and will remain open for 24 hours. The shelter will be used as a last resort.