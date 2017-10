BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayou La Batre Mayor, Terry Downey has issued a voluntary evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Nate.

Downey says anyone living in a mobile home, low lying areas or beach front should take precaution. He asks that residents make plans now and be aware of the shelters that open in the area.

