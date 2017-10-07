880 People Without Power in Baldwin County

(SUMMERDALE, Ala.) – Baldwin County EMC sent out a press release saying that 880 members are without power. Here is a copy of the report:

As of 9:45 p.m., Baldwin EMC has approximately 880 members experiencing power outages due to Hurricane Nate. Crews are continuing to restore power during the storm and will do so as long as they can do so safely.

Officials at Baldwin EMC urge members to stay indoors and in a safe place until the storm passes. If it is necessary to go out, they warn members to stay away from downed power lines. Please assume the lines are energized and dangerous.

At this time, Baldwin EMC is reporting one outage with 322 meters out north of Elberta and another with 294 meters out in the Gateswood community.

OUTAGE REPORTING

Baldwin EMC members who need to report an outage or report lines on the ground should call (251) 989-6247. Our member service representatives are on duty and answering calls, and our control center is fully staffed.

Outages can also be reported by texting Outage to 85700. (Members who are not already subscribed to the co-op’s outage texting service can sign up by texting Baldwin to 85700.)

For the most up-to-date outage information, follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaldwinEMC/), Instagram (instagram.com/baldwinemc) and Twitter (twitter.com/baldwinemc) or visit http://www.baldwinemc.com.