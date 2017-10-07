3 charged in mysterious, failed attack on Paris building

Associated Press Published:
FILE - A Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 file photo showing the entrance of an apartment building where police found an explosive device. Three men have been handed preliminary terror-linked charges in the failed attack at a residential building in an upscale Paris neighborhood with gas canisters that failed to ignite. A judicial official said on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 that the three were placed under formal investigation late Friday in the mysterious attack attempt. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu, File)

PARIS (AP) – Three men have been handed preliminary terror-linked charges in the failed attack at a residential building in an upscale Paris neighborhood with gas canisters that failed to ignite.

A judicial official said on Saturday that the three were placed under formal investigation late Friday in the mysterious attack attempt. The official wasn’t authorized to speak on the record in an ongoing investigation.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Francois Molins said at a Friday news conference that investigators have yet to find a “logical explanation” for why the building was targeted.

Two of three men, identified as Aymen B. and Amine A., are among thousands on a list for radicalization. Aymen B.’s cousin, Samy B., also was charged.

All were held for attempted murder linked to a terrorist enterprise and transporting explosives.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s