FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley High School student is in custody on arson charges after police say he set a fire Friday morning inside a restroom at the school.

Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby says the fire was small and extinguished quickly. The main damage was from thick black smoke.

Students spent about two hours outside of the building as crews extinguished the fire and began cleanup. No injuries were reported.

News 5 expects to get more information later today from the Foley Police Department.