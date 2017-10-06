Storm Surge Flooding Forecast

By Published:
NHC Storm Surge
NHC Storm Surge

Storm surge is water that is blown inland and uphill during a tropical storm or hurricane. For all tropical storms and hurricanes, the National Hurricane Center issues storm surge warnings and watches and it does forecasts for the threat of storm surge flooding.

See the storm surge potential here, for Tropical Storm Nate, but know it’s only an estimate that changes with new data. http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_at1+shtml/212738.shtml?inundation#contents

Get more hurricane safety and preparation tips in the Weather Education section of wkrg.com

