Police: “Narcotoics and Missing Person” Situation

Robertsdale, AL (WKRG)- The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office confirms to News 5 that they are investigating a possible meth lab site in Robertsdale on Greek Cemetery Road along with searching for a missing person.

Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack says a meth lab search warrant in the Elsanor Community Thursday lead them to investigate a missing person search Friday morning on Whispering Pines Road.

Baldwin County Sheriffs office with the assistance of the FBI Evidence Recovery Team and Klass Kids are searching the area as it relates to a missing person investigation.

This is a developing story.