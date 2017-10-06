Pensacola Bay Center increases security following Las Vegas mass shooting

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The Pensacola Bay Center plans to increase security measures for all future events following the mass shooting that left 58 dead and more than 500 injured during a music festival in Las Vegas last weekend.

Starting Friday, Oct. 13 during the Thomas Rhett concert, all Bay Center patrons will be required to walk through metal detectors at every arena entrance as well as adhere to new size restrictions on bags and prohibited items policies.

Bags will be restricted to one bag (12″ x 12″ x 6″) per person and one small clutch purse (6.5″ x 4.5″), which is approximately the size of a hand.

Prohibited carry-in items include, but aren’t limited to large bags; backpacks; waist packs; umbrellas; strollers; weapons of any kind; spikes or chains; laser pointers; noisemakers; signs or banners; outside food; outside drink; “containers”; glass items; wrapped gifts; audio and video recording devices; any other item deemed inappropriate or challenging public safety.

If security finds a prohibited item during a search, patrons will have the choice of returning it to their vehicle or throwing it away before entering the venue. The Pensacola Bay Center will not store personal belongings.

In order to accommodate the new security measures, doors will now open 90 minutes before events begin. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and expect extra time in lines.

The new security procedures follow a wave of similar measures by venues nationwide and are becoming commonplace across large entertainment venues.