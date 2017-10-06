NAS Pensacola Closes Air Station to Visitors Ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

PENSACOLA, FLA.— In a press release, NAS officials shared the following announcement:

Due to potential inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nate, Naval Air Station Pensacola will curtail normal operations and close the installation to all visitors today, Friday, Oct 6th at 5 p.m. Only mission essential personnel are required to report for duty. No personnel evacuations have been ordered at this time. Aircraft from Training Air Wing SIX will be hangared on board the installation.

Pending significant changes in weather forecast, the base will reopen and resume normal operations on Monday, Oct 9th.