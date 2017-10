(WKRG) — As Tropical Storm Nate approaches the Gulf Shores, the region’s airports plan to close.

Mobile Regional Airport plans to fully close starting 4:00 pm Saturday and will reopen at noon Sunday.

Continue to monitor flights outside of that time frame for futher cancellations.

Pensacola International Airport will close at 8:00 pm Saturday and will reopen until Monday.

No word yet on if Gulfport plans to close.