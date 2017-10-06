Mobile Prepares for Impact of Tropical Storm Nate

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The City of Mobile’s Public Work’s Department has workers clearing storm drains throughout the city in preparation for Tropical Storm Nate.

“The areas that we know that are prone to flood we’re trying to be proactive and make sure that there’s not blockage in them now,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The city is not offering sand bags, but is asking residents who live in low lying areas to be mindful of storm surge.

“It’s going to come in relatively quickly and so again that warning to residents that are in prone areas for tidal surge,” said Public Safety Director James Barber.

If the storm forecast worsens, the American Red Cross will open temporary shelters. There are no plans to do so now.

“Be vigilant,” said Mayor Stimpson. “Stay alert and have a plan. Do not wait until Saturday night after dark what you would have to do in case things with the storm change.”