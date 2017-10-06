Mobile County to Open Shelters Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four emergency shelters will open at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning (Sat., Oct. 7) for residents of Mobile County who do not feel safe staying in their own homes. Residents who live in areas prone to flooding or storm surges and those living in mobile homes take advantage of sheltering in a safe location. One of the shelters is a special needs medical shelter.

The shelters are:

Collins-Rhodes Elementary School

5110 St. Stephens Rd.

Eight Mile

Theodore High School

6201 Swedletown Rd

Theodore

The special medical needs shelter is:

Burns Middle School

6175 Girby Rd.

Mobile

Those using the medical needs shelter must have one of the following conditions:

Alzheimer’s

Dependent on oxygen or life support – must bring

Chemotherapy, Stage 4

Patients should bring:

A caretaker if they have one; Medical supplies and equipment; Prescription medicines;

Nonperishable dietary foods

Residents are reminded to bring:

Snacks

Medicines

Sleeping bags or blankets

Extra clothing

Lightweight folding chairs or cots

Personal items including books and toys

A radio with personal earphones

Infant necessities

Important papers, including insurance documents

A valid ID

Cash (secured)

Cell phone (charged)

Prohibited items include:

Alcoholic beverages

Weapons,

Tobacco products

Pets

Shelters are for Mobile Residents with no other option for shelter or evacuation.