Mobile County to Open Shelters Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four emergency shelters will open at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning (Sat., Oct. 7) for residents of Mobile County who do not feel safe staying in their own homes. Residents who live in areas prone to flooding or storm surges and those living in mobile homes take advantage of sheltering in a safe location. One of the shelters is a special needs medical shelter.
The shelters are:
Collins-Rhodes Elementary School
5110 St. Stephens Rd.
Eight Mile
Theodore High School
6201 Swedletown Rd
Theodore
The special medical needs shelter is:
Burns Middle School
6175 Girby Rd.
Mobile
Those using the medical needs shelter must have one of the following conditions:
Alzheimer’s
Dependent on oxygen or life support – must bring
Chemotherapy, Stage 4
Patients should bring:
A caretaker if they have one; Medical supplies and equipment; Prescription medicines;
Nonperishable dietary foods
Residents are reminded to bring:
Snacks
Medicines
Sleeping bags or blankets
Extra clothing
Lightweight folding chairs or cots
Personal items including books and toys
A radio with personal earphones
Infant necessities
Important papers, including insurance documents
A valid ID
Cash (secured)
Cell phone (charged)
Prohibited items include:
Alcoholic beverages
Weapons,
Tobacco products
Pets
Shelters are for Mobile Residents with no other option for shelter or evacuation.