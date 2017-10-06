Last Minute Storm Tips to Protect Your Property

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many property owners want to ensure their property makes it through a major storm. We turned to an expert for some last minute tips.

While Tropical Storm Nate looks to be a rain-maker for the Gulf Coast, Danny Lipford of Today’s Homeowner says there are some things you can do to minimize damage from water. That starts on top of your house he says.

“Well, first of all, make sure everything is draining properly and the rain goes where it needs to and stays where it needs to,” says Lipford.

That means making sure debris on the roof, limbs or leaves aren’t causing water to back up. Then he says to make sure the gutters are clear, especially around downspouts, to ensure the water is flowing there and away from the foundation of your house.

Down below he says to secure loose objects in the yard or patio inside the garage. Things like patio chairs can become projectiles in high winds.

Lipford also suggests strengthening garage doors with bracing in the center. He says kits are readily available at home improvement stores and can be easily installed.