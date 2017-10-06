Large-Scale Marijuana Bust in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit uncovered a large-scale marijuana operation Friday morning.

The unit confiscated 63 marijuana plants in various forms of maturity from a home on Fillingim Road in Wilmer, AL.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the home had two rooms equipped with special lighting and chemicals for growing marijuana. The unit also seized three handguns, one shotgun and one rifle.

Four adults and six children were inside the home during the raid. The adults, Joseph Tucker, Crystal Tucker, Tina Tucker, and Kalie Dunn, are all charged with trafficking marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment to a child. The children are now in the custody of a grandmother.

